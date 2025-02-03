How Motilal Oswal Financial Services plans to market its new identity

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited (MOFSL) has unveiled a comprehensive rebranding strategy that signals a significant corporate transformation, marking a pivotal moment in the company's four-decade-long history in the Indian financial services landscape.

The rebranding initiative represents a holistic approach to corporate identity, extending far beyond a mere cosmetic facelift. "Our entire brand identity is changing—from the glow sign on top of the building to the signage inside the office restrooms," says Sandeep Walunj, group chief marketing officer, MOFSL, emphasising the depth of the transformation.

The creative process: Research-driven evolution

The journey towards this new identity was crafted through extensive market research.

Walunj details the comprehensive approach: "We conducted extensive qualitative and quantitative research. We studied various investor segments—from older, seasoned investors to emerging young investors, day traders, and F&O traders. We assessed their investment behaviours, aspirations, and perceptions of Motilal Oswal versus our competitors."

The company's research methodology was exhaustive. After a rigorous evaluation process that included six top agencies—both Indian and global—MOFSL made an unexpected strategic decision.

"None managed to balance our legacy with the evolving consumer landscape," Walunj explains. "Some leaned too heavily towards modernisation, while others were too anchored in the past."

Ultimately, the company opted for an innovative in-house solution by launching an organisation-wide design challenge that generated 20 distinct submissions.

This approach underscores the company's commitment to internal talent and deep understanding of its brand essence. "We developed the final identity internally—by someone who truly understands our brand," Walunj notes with pride.

Visual identity and strategic repositioning

Motilal Oswal old logo vs new

"We wanted a colour that signified stability, professionalism, and timelessness—something that would hold relevance for the next 40 years." Sandeep Walunj, MOFSL

The most striking element of the rebrand is the dramatic shift from the company's traditional orange-and-yellow colour scheme to a sophisticated Oxford blue. This was no arbitrary choice but a carefully considered strategic decision.

"Orange and yellow, while distinctive, didn't align with the image of an iconic, long-lasting financial brand," Walunj explained. "We wanted a colour that signified stability, professionalism, and timelessness—something that would hold relevance for the next 40 years."

The visual transformation extends beyond colours. The company has completely redesigned the logo, transitioning from all-caps, boxed lettering to a more approachable, modern typeface.

This change reflects the company's desire to appear more accessible to a new generation of investors while maintaining its core professional identity.

Despite the comprehensive transformation, some elements remain constant. The company's core tagline, "Think Equity, Think Motilal Oswal," continues to reflect its fundamental philosophy. "Equity is the asset class that delivers the best long-term returns and is central to India's economic and social fabric," Walunj emphasises.

Strategic marketing and future outlook

"While we typically invest more in traditional media, this time, digital gets a larger share due to its scale and efficiency." Sandeep Walunj, MOFSL

The launch is strategically timed to coincide with the Finance Minister's Budget speech on February 1, ensuring maximum visibility among the company's core audience. The marketing rollout is carefully segmented into three distinct phases:

Launch: Announcing the new identity through television, digital media, and print ads in two of India's largest English-language newspapers. Engagement: A large-scale mass media campaign to communicate with investors. Experience: Demonstrating the transformation's depth beyond visual changes.

With 60% of the budget going to digital platforms and 40% to traditional media, the media strategy reflects a significant digital pivot. "While we typically invest more in traditional media, this time, digital gets a larger share due to its scale and efficiency," Walunj explains.

The company is also leveraging influencer marketing, working with both finance-specific and lifestyle influencers to spread awareness. Social media will play a significant role in the campaign, reflecting the changing landscape of financial communication.

Consumer trends

Looking ahead, Walunj provides insights into the anticipated consumer trends for 2025, reflecting a nuanced understanding of the evolving financial landscape.

"Many new investors are experiencing their first market correction," he explains. "After years of bullish trends, there is a shift towards more balanced and long-term investing. Investors are becoming more receptive to expert guidance and research."

The landscape is characterised by a growing comfort level with digital platforms and a reduced aversion to investment risks.

"Unlike a decade ago, when mutual funds were viewed with scepticism, today's investors are more open to risk and experimentation," Walunj notes.

"While the recent correction has tempered this slightly, overall, there is a greater appetite for investing. Digital platforms have become mainstream, with investors comfortable transacting online. The demand for instant access to financial products and self-exploration has grown significantly."

Supplementing the mainline campaign

The rebranding will also be supplemented by ancillary marketing efforts offline. The company hosts roughly 5,500 distributors, which include Motilal Oswal’s network of financial intermediaries, partners, or agents who help in reaching and servicing clients.

The company will also activate its branded Malad West metro station in Mumbai and the company's towers in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

We asked Walunj if the brand is going to leverage the upcoming hot properties, such as the Champions Trophy or IPL. He answers, "We are evaluating such opportunities, but our primary focus remains finance and investing. That’s why we chose the Indian Budget for our brand reveal. While high-engagement platforms like Cricket are attractive, we are mindful of whether they are the right setting for serious investment-related messaging. However, we are always open to evaluating impactful sponsorships.”

At its core, the rebrand represents more than a visual refresh. It's a strategic realignment that bridges generational expectations, reinforcing the importance of research-driven investing while embracing digital-first experiences.

Walunj says, "We want to stay ahead of the curve, just as we were in 1987 when we became India's first organised broker to prioritise customer service and research-based investing."