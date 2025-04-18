How Tvarra is giving helmets a stylish makeover for women riders

For years, the world of helmets has largely ignored a crucial segment of riders: women. What was available were mostly scaled-down versions of men’s helmets, often lacking both in appropriate sizing and design appeal. That’s the insight that sparked the launch of Tvarra, a new line of helmets designed exclusively for women.

“We realised that there were no specific helmets for women,” Alpana Parida, founder of Tvarra, told afaqs!. “They were basically men’s models shrunk down to a smaller size. They were clean, plain, with no design at all.”

Tvarra is an offshoot of a brand that has already been around for five years, although its products hit the market about three years ago. The parent company, Tiivra, is known for its high-end composite fibre helmets for men, the kind used in high-speed biking, which offer superior protection compared to regular plastic helmets typically tested at speeds below 27 km/h.

But Tvarra has a different focus altogether—women who ride scooters, especially in urban India. “This is a helmet that’s almost like a fashion statement,” Parida added. “We hope it encourages more women to wear helmets proudly and not just out of compulsion.”

Designed for daily commuters

Unlike its flagship products that cater to passionate motorcyclists, Tvarra targets everyday commuters—women between 15 and 35 years old who use scooters for short-distance commutes, from tuitions to office runs.

The product design takes into account women-specific sizing, with only two sizes currently but plans to introduce smaller and kids’ sizes soon. “Girls start riding as early as 14 or 15. So we’ll have the correct sizing for them as well,” she exclaimed.

Apart from fit, the helmets are also designed to be aesthetically appealing, with patterns like florals and pastel tones that reflect individuality.

“Right now, when women wear helmets, they wear them because they have to. As soon as they can, they take it off. But Tvarra hopes to change that mindset.” Alpana Parida

From a safety standpoint, the helmets have also been upgraded. The EPS (Expanded Polystyrene) inner lining, which absorbs shock, uses a higher density (45 instead of the usual 35), offering more protection without adding bulk. “We haven’t created anything groundbreaking in terms of new materials, but we’ve certainly used better ones,” she added.

The helmets are primarily open-face (or half-face) helmets, unlike the full-face helmets used by motorcycle riders. “Scooter rides are short—20 to 30 minutes—and wearing bulky, full-face helmets isn’t practical for that kind of commute,” she explained.

Why launch on Amazon first?



Interestingly, Tvarra has chosen to launch exclusively on Amazon, despite selling their other gear on their own website. The reason is accessibility.

“We’ve noticed that most offline helmet stores hardly stock anything for women—maybe two or three models, often in pink, and not even in proper sizes. We think marketplaces like Amazon make it easier for women to find helmets that truly fit and appeal to them,” Parida stated.

Tvarra is positioning helmets more as a fashion and accessory product—something that fits into the beauty and lifestyle categories—rather than just a safety or utility product like a traditional helmet.

However, the team isn’t stopping there. “We’re also talking to other e-commerce platforms and plan to launch a dedicated website for Tvarra as well, most likely by next week.”

For now, the focus is online, but that doesn’t mean offline is off the table.

“We’ll probably explore offline retail in about three to four months. Right now, we want to build brand love and awareness through digital and make sure our website and logistics are strong before scaling further.” Alpana Parida, Tvarra

Chasing a Rs 100 crore vision



The market potential, as Parida sees it, is vast and largely untapped. “This segment is completely wide open,” she said. With growing awareness around safety and individuality and increasing numbers of women riders, she believes the timing couldn’t be better.

In fact, she’s betting big on it. “From the women’s segment alone, we want to build a Rs 100 crore business over the next two years,” she shared, underscoring both her ambition and belief in the category’s explosive potential.

Parida is a former MD of DY Works and a seasoned branding professional who transitioned from consulting for brands like Tanishq and Nykaa to founding Tiivra in 2020, a startup dedicated to designing composite fibre helmets.

Alpana Parida, founder and CEO, Tiivra Ventures

First-mover advantage—for now

As of now, Tvarra doesn’t see any strong competitors in the women-specific helmet segment. “Not right now, but I’m sure they’ll come very fast,” the founder said candidly.

Tvarra, with its unique blend of safety, style, and purpose-built design, appears well-positioned to remain at the forefront of the industry. More than just a product, it’s a step towards normalising safety gear that doesn’t compromise on identity or comfort—especially for India’s growing number of women riders.

Campaign ready: Instagram-led discovery, with influencers on board



Instagram is playing a key role in how Tvarra reaches its audience. “That’s where a lot of discovery is happening. We’re using it actively, and influencers will soon be talking about the product too,” says Parida.

“And of course, marketplaces such as Amazon and Flipkart have their advertising avenues, which we’ll be leveraging.”

In preparation for the launch, a full content bank has already been created. “We’ve shot videos, photos, lifestyle visuals, model shots—everything’s ready,” says Parida. “The campaign will start rolling out this week.”



Premium, but accessible

While most women's helmets on the market from brands like Vega and Steelbird cost under Rs 1,000, Tvarra's products are distinctly more expensive. Although the MRP is Rs 3,950, Amazon currently lists them at around Rs 2,750 to meet customer expectations for discounted pricing.

Yet the response has been encouraging. “We’re already getting bulk enquiries from corporate offices that want to make these helmets available to all the women employees. That’s been really heartening,” she shared.

The roadmap ahead includes expanding the product line. “We’re looking at other accessories that women riders use—like gloves,” she hints. “This is just the start.”