How Usha leverages its decade long association with Mumbai Indians

Talking about how 2023 is different for the brand, in terms of its sports marketing initiatives, Mehra mentions the significance of the WPL on the brand’s marketing agenda for the year. "At Usha, we have been taking strategic steps over the years to eradicate stereotypes by empowering women with various skill sets, whether through our Silai School or via games and sports. Usha as a brand is an avid supporter of women in sports, and the partnership with MI's WPL team has been a step forward in Usha's commitment to empower and uplift the Indian women," she adds.