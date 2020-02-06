How will advertisers target 'TV drop-outs'?

Fiat's Pansare added, “There is no single media behind the communication we do. This (Jeep Bollywood Trails) went on television and also had an OTT branch to it. The busy Indian who was not able to see it on TV through an appointment, could go on OTT and watch it. So yes, from a media planning point of view we are trying to cover everything.” The campaign is essentially a travelogue, in which Hindi film directors travel to – in Jeep SUVs – famous locations they filmed their movies in. The show is being telecast on Sony Pictures Networks India's TV channels AXN and Max HD, and streaming app Sony Liv.