From ‘Thanda Matlab Cola’ to ‘Khade Masale Matlab Zoff’—this startup wants to own the spice rack

Whenever you watch a video of an 'authentic' recipe for Kadhai Paneer, Dum Aloo, or Garlic Chicken, khade masale (whole spices) are the first ingredient to be added to the pan, preceding the dramatic sizzle. These spices are the foundation of Indian cooking, yet the market for high-quality, packaged whole spices remains largely unstructured.

Zoff Foods, a Raipur-based startup founded in 2018, has been working to bridge this gap by offering high-quality whole spices and seasoning products. Despite the popularity of brands such as Everest and MDH in the blended spice segment, the whole spices category remains fragmented, dominated by regional and small-scale producers.

Adding structure to an unorganised market

Zoff Foods identified an opportunity in this underdeveloped segment, aiming to provide consumers with a trusted national brand that delivers quality and consistency. Initially launched as a digital-first brand, Zoff built its presence on e-commerce and quick commerce platforms. The company’s product range extends beyond whole spices to include powdered spices, seasoning mixes, and dry fruits.

A growing consumer preference for packaged spices over loose variants has further validated Zoff’s approach. Concerns over adulteration and contamination are driving this shift, according to the Spices Market in India 2024-2028 report by Research and Markets.

Speaking with afaqs!, Akash Agrawalla, co-founder of Zoff Foods, attributes this trend to post-pandemic awareness. “Consumers are more conscious about food safety. Packaged spices offer better hygiene and ensure authenticity. Our goal was to create a high-quality, nationally recognised brand with a commitment to purity,” he says.

To enhance freshness and convenience, the company introduced Cool Grind technology for processing and developed resealable zip-lock packaging, eliminating the need for refrigeration.

Navigating competition in a changing market

While traditional brands such as Catch and Everest cater to long-established consumer preferences, Zoff has positioned itself to appeal to younger, digital-savvy buyers. “Our packaging, product aesthetics, and marketing strategy are designed to attract modern consumers. Instead of competing in a saturated segment, we follow a Blue Ocean Strategy, tapping into new market spaces,” Agrawalla explains.

However, competition in the online spice market is intensifying with the rise of private-label brands from major e-commerce platforms. Amazon’s Vedaka, Flipkart’s Classic, and Swiggy Instamart’s Supreme Harvest have entered the segment, offering affordable, in-house alternatives. Q-comm platforms such as Blinkit and Zepto also market their own spice brands under Whole Farm and Daily Good, respectively.

Despite this, Zoff remains committed to its focus on whole spices, which contribute 50% of its total sales.

The brand gained further recognition after appearing on Shark Tank India Season 2, where Aman Gupta invested Rs 1 crore for a 1.25% equity stake. “The exposure helped us gain credibility, and people started recognising Zoff as a serious player in the spice industry,” Agrawalla notes.

"We have 'Thanda, matlab Cola.' Similarly, we want people to say, 'Khade Masale, matlab Zoff,'” he adds.

Entering offline retail and expanding product lines

After establishing a strong online presence, Zoff is now expanding into offline retail. Over the past six months, the company has been building its distribution network and plans to scale up operations in retail stores from April onwards. “Offline retail enhances brand visibility and allows consumers to experience our products firsthand,” Agrawalla says.

Initially, Zoff focused on general trade (GT) distribution across 20 states, but the high costs led to a strategic shift toward an e-commerce-first model. This transition contributed to significant growth, with Zoff Foods reporting a 71.97% increase in revenue in FY24, reaching Rs 92.66 crore from Rs 53.88 crore in FY23 (The Kredible).

Introducing quick home-style meals

Alongside its offline expansion, Zoff is diversifying beyond spices by entering the ready-to-cook segment. The company is introducing ‘quick home-style’ food solutions, designed to balance convenience with fresh, authentic flavours.

Unlike conventional ready-to-cook meals, which require minimal preparation, Zoff’s offerings provide flexibility. “For instance, our 5-minute gravy mix allows customers to create a rich base by adding hot water, while our 1-minute marinade mix simplifies marination with just water and curd,” Agrawalla explains.

The target audience for these products includes busy professionals, students, and frequent travellers who seek quick, yet flavourful, home-style meals. “Many people struggle to balance convenience with home-cooked taste. Our products aim to bridge this gap,” he adds.

Marketing and brand positioning

As Zoff enters new product categories, the company is focusing on a performance-driven marketing strategy. The brand allocates 90% of its budget to digital advertising on platforms such as Flipkart and Zepto, ensuring high visibility where consumers actively search for spice products.

“If customers don’t find Zoff at the top of their search results, they might opt for competing brands, so platform-based advertising is critical,” says Agrawalla. Additionally, the company invests in social media campaigns on Instagram, Facebook, and Google to build brand recall.

For its new product line, Zoff plans to leverage influencer marketing, aiming to collaborate with digital creators who resonate with its target audience. “We’re looking for fresh faces, possibly young actors or sports personalities, who align with our evolving brand image,” Agrawalla says. The final ambassador selection will depend on consumer response and market trends.

Previously, the brand partnered with actress Shilpa Shetty, known for her association with health and wellness, to promote its spice range.

Looking ahead

With strategic expansion into offline retail and the introduction of ready-to-cook products, Zoff Foods aims to strengthen its position in the Indian spice market. Through innovation in product development, packaging, and marketing, the brand seeks to establish itself as a leading player in the whole spices category.

As Agrawalla puts it, “We want people to think of Zoff when they hear Khade Masale—just like Everest and MDH revolutionised blended spices, we aim to do the same for whole spices.”