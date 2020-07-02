What's the impact of migrant movement on retail FMCG consumption?

COVID and the lockdown have made things worse for an already ailing Indian economy. But the rural market delivered a surprise with negative numbers. Anupam Bokey, former CMO, Too Yumm!, told afaqs!, "Last year (2019), the rural market, for the first time in the past six, seven years, was worse off than urban markets. It always used to be five to six per cent higher, but last year, it was five to six per cent lower."