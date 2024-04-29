HRKatha unveils a new brand identity to mark its tenth anniversary

The fresh look features a modern, lowercase typeface for ‘hrkatha’ that strikes a balance between approachability and professionalism. The cleverly designed ‘hr’ portion serves a dual purpose: a unique symbol and an integrated part of the brand name. Upon closer inspection, the ‘hr’ reveals a subtle ‘1’ signifying HRKatha’s leadership position in the HR news landscape. The flowing lines then evolve into an ‘h’ and an ‘r’, resembling a fountain – a symbol of growth, progress, and continual forward motion. The design culminates in a diamond at the top, representing achievement and leadership in professional life. Subtly, the combined ‘hr’ and diamond evoke a human figure with open arms, celebrating success and growth.