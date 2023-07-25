Hubhopper partners with Superfan to augment the podcast experience

“Our endeavour is to support one another and brands that we work with to improve the overall reach of our customers across digital touch points of the entire product journey, eventually leading to the enhanced experience for the brand/product ecosystem, thus elevating the experience of the consumer that matters the most. Our brand partners will be able to reach their customers in immersive formats as well as audio formats. This will result in better brand recall. The whole point of Hubhopper & Superfan joining hands is to add fuel for brands to achieve their end objectives,” mentioned Snehaal Dhruve Founder and CEO of Superfan.