Hush Puppies celebrates its 65th birthday with a giant Basset Hound mascot

The ‘Basset Hound-themed’ van circled the streets of Gurugram to mark the 65th birthday of Hush Puppies.
To commemorate the 65th birthday of Hush Puppies , Bata India organised a month-long celebration across various touchpoints to spread the message of living life on a brighter side. The celebrations commenced with a restorative yoga session with puppies, special discount offers at HP stores and bata.com, and were culminated by the unveiling of a larger-than-life installation of the brand’s mascot– the Hush Puppies Basset Hound.
The giant van roamed the streets of Gurugram to draw the attention of both young and old, sparking conversations and igniting curiosity. As captured in the film, the excited faces of the passersby were a reminder that a touch of creativity and whimsy can bring unexpected delight in the midst of daily life. To share this moment with consumers, the van visited the homes of select consumers distributing smiles, cakes and special offers.
Speaking on the campaign, Ullas Vijay, head category and communications, Bata India, said, “The initiatives for Hush Puppies’ 65th Birthday go beyond just brand activations. The brand’s mission is to inspire individuals to live life on the bright side and we, at Bata India, wanted to celebrate in a way that reflects the brand values of Hush Puppies: ‘Be True, Be Comfy, Be Bright, Be Bold.’ We commend Hush Puppies’ 65-year legacy of impeccable craftsmanship and innovative design. Here’s to more style, comfort, and positivity."
Hush Puppies, a US-based footwear and lifestyle brand is retailed by Bata in India.