iD Fresh Food doubles down on 'TransparenSee'; CMO Rahul Gandhi explains

"If there are thousand packets of thousand brands inside a store and you turn them around- you will realise 90% of them have some chemicals or preservatives written on the back. However, in the front of the pack it'll claim to be a 'healthy food'. So we have to stand apart and tell people that we truly mean what we say. That's the kind of challenge iD has and so that's where a lot of creative effort goes in. We have to design the ads, the websites and the copies in a way that they give confidence to the consumers that we are what we show," he explains.