iD Fresh Food has a q-comm strategy and it is a no-brainer

Beyond Bangalore, Delhi is its fastest-growing market. It has presence in 40 cities and the brand is also gaining prominence in Hyderabad and Kolkata. It is also growing its presence in cities like Lucknow, Chandigarh and Jaipur. It will soon be expanding to other cities. However, since its products are preservative-free, it faces the challenges of short shelf life. The further the city is from its manufacturing locations, the more uneconomical it becomes.