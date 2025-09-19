IKEA India on why it hasn’t signed a brand ambassador yet

Unlike many global and Indian brands that rely on celebrity faces to drive sales or events, IKEA has stayed away from such associations. Whether it’s festive campaigns, in-store activations, or brand pushes, the furniture retailer has not signed a brand ambassador. Instead, it has been steadily investing in influencers and content-driven campaigns to tell its story.

“Influencers connect with people in a more relatable way. They bring engagement and reach that helps us take our brand story further,” says Jayendra Gupta, country acting marketing manager & integrated media manager at IKEA India.

That’s a clear endorsement of the influencer route. But where do celebrities fit in? Gupta explains, “Many celebrities are IKEA customers and we receive their support organically. However, we prefer to focus on our core brand values instead of relying on a single celebrity face.”

In contrast, globally, IKEA has collaborated with high-profile names for limited collections. For instance, its 2018 “Omedelbar” line was designed in partnership with stylist Bea Åkerlund, who has worked with Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Madonna and Rihanna. But in India, the focus remains firmly on building an accessible and inclusive brand without leaning on star power.

IKEA IKONIC 2025

This season, the brand took that approach into IKEA IKONIC- an initiative that celebrates design, sustainability, and everyday living. The event, held in Mumbai, showcased IKEA’s most recognisable products for the kitchen. Positioned as a key festive moment for the brand, IKEA IKONIC also ties into its larger marketing push for the season.

This was the third edition of IKONIC, its annual flagship property that celebrates life at home. The initiative has become a cornerstone of the brand’s marketing strategy in India.

“It is a platform that celebrates India’s love for home, and this year we are focusing on cooking and eating – a theme closest to Indian households” says Gupta.

The 2025 edition of IKEA IKONIC revolves around the kitchen – a space the brand calls the “heart of Indian homes”.

This year’s edition once again brought together designers, creators, and influencers.

Food takes the spotlight in the ‘Cook Up Some Magic’ campaign

As part of IKONIC, IKEA has launched a festive campaign titled Cook Up Some Magic, developed by Leo Burnett. The idea places food and dining at the heart of celebrations.

The campaign film opens with a dinner-party scene where guests are frozen in “mannequin challenge” style. As food enters the room, the mood changes – guests come alive, music plays, and the celebration begins. The ad features the song “Auva Auva Koi Yahan Nache” to underline the role of food in sparking joy.

“This year, our theme is cooking and eating. For most Indian homes, the kitchen is where important conversations and memories are made. We wanted to capture that,” says Gupta.

Festive push across multiple channels

IKEA is investing heavily in the festive quarter, which Gupta called “the most critical period of the year”. The company’s promotional strategy spans television, out-of-home, OTT platforms, and social media.

“The campaign is designed for storytelling, so digital and video formats will play a central role,” Gupta notes. “We go more aggressive between September and December, because that’s when consumers are most willing to spend.”

National campaign, local nuance

While IKONIC is positioned as a national property, IKEA says execution varies across markets.

“India is a complex country, with every city having different cultural nuances and media habits,” Gupta explains. “We adapt our messaging while keeping the brand’s central theme intact.”

IKEA currently has stores in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Delhi NCR, but its e-commerce arm now reaches most major urban centres.

Online sales contribute about 25% of its India business, with the remainder coming from offline channels. “Post-Covid, consumers have become more comfortable shopping online with us, and that is fuelling growth,” notes the country head.

After recently opening a new store in Delhi NCR, IKEA confirmed that expansion remains a key part of its roadmap.

India’s role in IKEA’s global growth

IKEA has been in India for just over six years but is already considered one of the company’s “growth countries”.

“India is at the centre of IKEA’s global plans,” says Gupta. “We are expanding stores, exploring new formats and growing online. The ambition is to serve more and more households with solutions that make everyday life better at home.”

While the company does not disclose market-share numbers, Gupta confirms that India is showing consistent year-on-year growth.