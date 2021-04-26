In conversation with 5 CMOs helming 'kitchen hack' brands

Jubilant’s Sabherwal: We’re just about six months old (ready-to-cook range ChefBoss – cooking sauces, gravies, pastes); when we were looking at entering this category, we found two ways to do so: One – by making 'everyday cooking' simpler/faster. Two – by getting consumers to try new types of food at home. We chose the second. When we were deciding to enter this category, there was no covid, but it has accelerated things 10 fold.