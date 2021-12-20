In the blink of an eye - the impatient consumer and quick grocery delivery

The players in this segment include Dunzo Daily (which promises delivery in 20 minutes), Swiggy Instamart (delivery in 15-30 minutes), Ola (delivery in 5-15 minutes) and the newest entrant Zepto (delivery in 5-15 minutes). All these brands have set up 'dark stores' in neighbourhoods so that they can facilitate quick delivery as soon as the order is placed. During the 2020 lockdown, brands like Zomato and Domino's Pizza also diversified into grocery delivery but exited the category in a few months.