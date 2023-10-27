India's fashion industry was glamourous, but lacked investments; seen as serious business now: House of Anita Dongre's Yash Dongre

India's market structure remains predominantly brick and mortar. Online is still discount-driven, especially in the fashion industry. However, the digital boom is already here, and it's a matter of time before the market evolves. In the US, it's common for brands to have a 50:50 split between physical stores and online sales, while in India, it's currently more like 70-80% brick and mortar and 15-20% online. But that'll eventually change, if not 50:50 but at least 60:40. We're prepared for this shift and have heavily invested in overhauling our digital infrastructure. We've migrated to Salesforce and developed a comprehensive Omni Channel system, offering best-in-class website features, CRM, order management, and seamless integration of our online and physical stores. We've also adapted to the changing landscape brought about by the pandemic, as we already had an established e-commerce site. This allowed us to cater to the increased online demand during the pandemic and resulted in significant growth.