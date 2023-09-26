IndusInd Bank announces multi-year global partnership with International Cricket Council

Speaking about the association, Sumant Kathpalia, managing director & CEO, IndusInd Bank, said, “We believe in the transformative power of sports and ICC World Cups are one of the most popular sporting events in the world, with millions of fans tuning in to watch the best cricket teams battle it out. We are extremely proud to be associated with the ICC and believe that this collaboration will further strengthen our brand visibility and enhance our customer engagements, both domestically and internationally. We look forward to create exceptional moments that our customers and employees as well as cricket fans will cherish in the time to come.”