“Influencer marketing is one of the most low-cost digital marketing avenues we use”

“Pigeon is a mass brand but since we started making premium products we saw that consumers who would generally purchase premium brands opted for our products.” This has been especially true for the air fryer that Pigeon manufactures, he says. Pigeon’s air fryer costs close to 50% less than that of international kitchen appliance brands. “Pigeon launched an airfryer at Rs 3,500. That was 1/3rd the cost of buying the other famous brand, and that just revolutionised everything,” says Dr Nanda. The price advantage that Stovekraft is able to give consumers has resulted in it selling almost one lakh air fryers every month, he claims.