Influencing financial decisions in 60 seconds

Hegde began creating Instagram Reels because he realised very quickly that YouTube was already saturated with finance content creators. About 75 per cent of Hegde’s Instagram followers are men. The 18-25 age group makes up 30 per cent of his following and 50 per cent belong to the 25-35 age bracket. Hegde says that brands now sign 3-6-month-long deals with fin-fluencers like him and have firm KPIs that the campaign needs to achieve - this could be in terms of installs or quantum of money invested.