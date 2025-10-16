Inside BookMyShow’s playbook for immersive, brand-led live entertainment

As Lollapalooza India gears up for its next edition in January 2026, BookMyShow aims to help brands leverage the festival to create immersive, culturally resonant experiences for audiences across the country. According to Samradha Tibrewala, head of partnerships and revenue at BookMyShow, the live events landscape in India has undergone a transformation in the post-pandemic era.

“Live events are no longer just an outing for consumers,” she says. “They are about identity, community, and lifestyle. The artist or genre people follow reflects who they are, and brands need to resonate with that cultural shift to stay relevant.”

Tibrewala explains that today’s audiences crave more than digital engagement; they want meaningful real-world experiences. “Brands need to move beyond social media outreach and become part of the consumer journey- before, during, and after events. Pre-gig activations, on-ground interactions, and post-event engagement are all essential to creating lasting memories.”

Brands and cultural integration

The types of brands associating with live events have broadened significantly. While fintech and beverage brands dominated earlier, fashion, retail, FMCG, hospitality, and emerging brands like NIC ice cream are now actively participating.

H&M, for instance, partnered with Lollapalooza India to create an immersive experience at Lollapalooza, bringing their ‘Sound of Style’ campaign to life through runways, backstage performances, and personalised activations for attendees.

Fintech brands are innovating as well. “RuPay introduced ‘RuPay Amplified Access’ this year, giving their customers VIP access, exclusive merchandise, and curated gourmet experiences. This goes beyond traditional advertising – it’s about creating moments fans remember,” says Tibrewala.

BookMyShow also facilitates artist-brand integrations to enhance fan experiences, ensuring interactions remain organic and memorable rather than purely promotional. For example, one memorable moment was when Diljit Dosanjh brought a Mokobara trolley on stage.

The scale of engagement

Major festivals such as Lollapalooza and Sunburn host over ten brands, while touring concerts typically feature 5–7. Fans from smaller cities increasingly travel to attend large-scale events, reflecting a nationwide appetite for live entertainment. “Consumers expect the same immersive experience, whether they’re in a metro city or a tier-two town. The cultural energy is universal,” Tibrewala adds.

BookMyShow leverages technology to help brands personalise their engagement with consumers. The HSBC Lounge on the app, for example, integrates curated content and exclusive experiences targeting the right audience segment, combining on-ground interactions with digital amplification.

Learning from global-scale events

“The Coldplay concerts in India taught us valuable lessons in production, safety, and consumer experience,” says Tibrewala. “We capture learnings from every event – small or large – and aim to bring global standards to Indian audiences.”

She explains that large-scale global concerts come with unique challenges—massive footfall, intricate stage setups, and elevated expectations from both artists and fans.

“With Coldplay, we had to ensure that every element—from crowd control to sound quality and stage visibility—met international benchmarks,” she notes. “It required seamless coordination across production, logistics, and audience management, while keeping safety and comfort at the forefront.”

These learnings have influenced how BookMyShow now plans and executes other large events like Lollapalooza, Post Malone’s tour, and Martin Garrix’s India shows.

“We’ve built stronger frameworks for entry and exit flow, waste management, hydration points, medical preparedness, and on-ground connectivity,” Tibrewala adds. “It’s about creating a holistic experience where fans can just focus on the music, without worrying about anything else.”

BookMyShow also applies post-event analytics to improve future editions. “After every concert, we collect feedback—from fans, brand partners, artists, and crew—to understand what worked and what didn’t. These insights shape our planning for upcoming tours and festivals.”

She concludes, “Every event gives us data and perspective. Whether it’s Coldplay or a 2,000-person indie gig, we treat each as a chance to refine our processes and elevate the live experience in India.”

Building long-term brand equity

Live events offer brands an opportunity to strengthen equity and connect authentically with audiences. “Consumers spend hours fully engaged in a high-energy environment,” Tibrewala explains.

“Brands that create meaningful connections see uplift in perception and purchase intent, which is impossible to achieve through traditional advertising alone.”

BookMyShow is expanding live experiences to more cities, collaborating with both Indian and international artists, and attracting a growing number of brand partners.

“Experiential marketing is now an essential part of a brand’s strategy,” says Tibrewala. “Those who don’t participate risk missing out on meaningful cultural engagement.”

With festivals like Lollapalooza India, the intersection of music, culture, and brand storytelling is set to define the future of live entertainment in India.