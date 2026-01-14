Inside the brand ecosystem of the 2026 Tata Mumbai Marathon

Runners of varied ages, endurance, and nationalities will be seen running across Mumbai on January 18 with one thing in common: the Tata Mumbai Marathon t-shirt.

Held annually on the third Sunday of January, the 2026 edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM) will have 69,000 runners on the street. It will feature categories such as the full 42 km marathon, half marathon (21 km), Dream Run (6.6 km), Senior Citizens Race (4.7 km), and Champions with Disability (2.1 km).

The Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM) is Asia's largest mass-participation sporting event and one of the top ten marathons in the world, according to the Tata Group website.

It is also a World Athletics Gold Label Road Race, attracting long-distance runners from across the globe (especially Ethiopia and Kenya) and top Indian athletes, cementing its position internationally.

Here is a list of all the partners and sponsors of the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026:

Title Sponsor : Tata Group

: Tata Group Joint Title Sponsor : Tata Consultancy Services

: Tata Consultancy Services Associate Sponsor : IDFC First Bank

: IDFC First Bank Promoted by : Procam International

: Procam International Powered By : Amaron Batteries

: Amaron Batteries Sports Goods Partners : ASICS

: ASICS Hydration Partner : Bisleri

: Bisleri Fuelled by : Nayara Energy

: Nayara Energy Energy Drink Partner : Fast & Up

: Fast & Up Hunger Partner : Snickers

: Snickers Social Connect Partner : Vedanta

: Vedanta Hospitality Partner : Trident

: Trident Print Partner : Times of India

: Times of India Radio Partner : Mirchi

: Mirchi Telecast Partner : Sony Sports1

: Sony Sports1 Medical Partner : Reliance Foundation Hospital

: Reliance Foundation Hospital Philanthropy Partner : United Way

: United Way Institution Partner : Adhata Foundation

: Adhata Foundation Live Broadcast & Content Partner : Initium

: Initium Children With Disabilities (CWD) Facilitator : Adapt Foundation

: Adapt Foundation Inclusion Ally : Adventures Beyond Barriers Foundation

: Adventures Beyond Barriers Foundation Certified by: AIMS

For ASICS, the official Sports Goods Partner for the 17th consecutive year, the event is less about immediate sales and more about a long-term "emotional ROI".

“This is the only event in the country right now which has close to 14,000 full marathon runners. And all those full marathoners are getting ASICS singlets to run,” says Saurabh Sharma, director of marketing, ASICS India.

Apart from this, ASICS is also expecting around 16,000 to 17,000 half-marathoners, who will also get the ASICS t-shirt in collaboration with TATA. With respect to the ROI, “it's not the instant ROI that we always expect”, adds Sharma.

“We have been partnering with the Tata Mumbai Marathon for the last 16 years; it has given a platform to ASICS to showcase its products and brand to a larger audience, which is runners.”

Sharma also claims, “We are seeing many people coming back to the ASICS store and enquiring about the products. 80-85% sales are happening from the Mumbai area. So Mumbai is contributing big to the business of ASICS right now.”

Tushar Malhotra, director of sales and marketing at Bisleri International, also commented on the significance of Bisleri’s partnership with the Tata Mumbai Marathon as its official Hydration Partner.

“Water in its purest form is the ultimate companion for a runner because it fuels your body. If you look at the report released by Procam (International), 73% of the runners in the marathon only relied on water for their running needs. So, water is an essential category.”

Commenting on Snickers’ partnership with TMM, Himanshu Gupta, strategic demand manager at Mars Snacking, says, “In high-endurance moments, staying focused and energised makes all the difference, and that’s exactly where Snickers steps in. The Tata Mumbai Marathon is one of India’s most iconic sporting events, built on resilience, aspiration, and collective spirit, principles that strongly resonate with our brand."

"As the Official Hunger Partner, we are excited to fuel runners when effort peaks and performance matters most. With Snickers, we want to ensure hunger never becomes a barrier to achieving one’s best,” he adds.

Welcoming Snickers on board, Anil Singh, managing director at Procam International, says, “The Tata Mumbai Marathon has evolved into a platform that unites fitness, community, and purpose on a large scale. The partners associated with the marathon are those that naturally align with and enhance the runner experience, and Snickers’ commitment to addressing hunger integrates seamlessly into the event ecosystem.”

By integrating functional needs with emotional storytelling, the Tata Mumbai Marathon continues to serve as a high-intent platform for brands to reach 69,000 active consumers.

For partners such as ASICS, Bisleri, and Snickers, the event is less about immediate sales and more about securing long-term retail pull and brand salience within the city's fitness ecosystem.