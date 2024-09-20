iPhone 16 launch sparks massive demand across retail & quick commerce players including Blinkit, BigBasket and more

Blinkit, another player in the quick commerce space, also joined the iPhone frenzy. Founder Albinder Dhindsa took to LinkedIn to share that the platform began selling iPhone 16 units at 8:00 a.m., and by 10:00 a.m., they had sold nearly 300 phones through their platform. Blinkit has been offering iPhones since the launch of the iPhone 14 series and continues with this latest release.