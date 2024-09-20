iPhone 16 launch sparks massive demand across retail & quick commerce players including Blinkit, BigBasket and more

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The anticipated Apple iPhone 16 series went on sale today (September 20,2024), sparking excitement among consumers across India. Long queues were seen outside Apple’s flagship stores in BKC, Mumbai, and Saket, Delhi, as customers waited to get their hands on the latest models.
It wasn't just available on physical stores, the latest iPhone 16 series was also available on quick commerce platforms like Blinkit, BigBasket, Flipkart Minutes, and Cashify also reported a surge in orders for the new iPhones.
Hari Menon, co-founder and CEO of Bigbasket, shared on LinkedIn that the platform saw its first iPhone 16 order placed at 8:00 a.m., with delivery completed within just seven minutes. He also mentioned that 372 iPhones were purchased by customers within just 100 minutes.
Blinkit, another player in the quick commerce space, also joined the iPhone frenzy. Founder Albinder Dhindsa took to LinkedIn to share that the platform began selling iPhone 16 units at 8:00 a.m., and by 10:00 a.m., they had sold nearly 300 phones through their platform. Blinkit has been offering iPhones since the launch of the iPhone 14 series and continues with this latest release.
Zepto is also delivering iPhone 16 series in Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad.
In addition to these platforms, Flipkart Minutes sparked on the internet when a customer reportedly ordered an iPhone 16 while standing outside a retail store, opting for a quick commerce purchase instead.
Cashify, a re-commerce platform, allowed customers to upgrade to the iPhone 16 by bringing their old phones to their nearest Cashify store. Customers could trade in their old devices and pay an additional amount to upgrade to the new iPhone.
The iPhone 16 series, launched in 60 countries today, includes four models: the standard iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. In India, the pricing starts at Rs 79,900 for the iPhone 16, Rs 89,900 for the iPhone 16 Plus, Rs 119,900 for the iPhone 16 Pro, and Rs 144,900 for the iPhone 16 Pro Max.