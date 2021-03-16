Is Maggi's '2 minute' proposition sandwiched between Saffola's '5 minutes' and Wai Wai's '0 minutes'?

Jain, however, mentions that the pull of this category is largely around the masala taste and the texture of the noodles. “This proposition, if anything, seeks to gain share of snacking as many times, the consumer is looking for RTE snack versus a cooked snack. It may help attract new customers for them versus just gaining share versus Maggi. They have a distinctive masala and noodles texture, which has found a strong appeal among consumers.”