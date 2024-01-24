ISPL has collaborated with Mirchi and Gaana to enhance the overall entertainment experience

The league is scheduled to launch on March 2, 2024.
The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), India’s tennis ball T10 cricket tournament, announced its partnership with Mirchi and Gaana as its official entertainment partner.
The collaboration will amplify the entertainment quotient of the ISPL tournament, to fuse the thrill of cricket with exclusive entertainment experiences curated by Mirchi and Gaana together.
Ashish Shelar, core committee member, ISPL said, "Partnering with Mirchi and Gaana aligns with ISPL’s goal of redefining cricket for both players and viewers. This collaboration promises to increase the fun quotient for fans!"
Amol Kale, Core Committee Member, ISPL said, "The partnership with Mirchi and Gaana adds a facet of entertainment to the tournament. It also paves the way for more brand partnerships. "
Suraj Samat, ISPL Commissioner said, "Mirchi and Gaana’s innovative entertainment approach will add an extra buzz to the T10 cricket format, giving fans an unforgettable experience."
The inaugural edition of ISPL will showcase a line-up of matches with talented players, featuring six teams – Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) scheduled to kick off from 6 to15 March, 2024 in Mumbai.
Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) has also recently announced the invitation to bid for the co-ownership across six teams, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Srinagar, with bids starting at Rs 10 lakhs.