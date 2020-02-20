“It helps to know where you are and where you’d like to be”: Charles Leadbeater

The second session of day two at the Times of India Star FLOW fest dealt with ‘innovation in the midst of uncertainty’. It was presented by Charles Leadbeater, author, business advisor and management thinker. Leadbeater is an authority on innovation and creativity. He has advised companies, cities, and governments around the world on innovation strategy and drew on that experience in writing his latest book 'We-think: the power of mass creativity', which charts the rise of mass, participative approaches to innovation from science and open-source software, to computer games, and political campaigning.