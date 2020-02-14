ITC looks to grab share from Mondelez, Amul and Nestle with Fabelle

Most of us are experience seekers (small or big). If we look at the chocolate category, we see a base level chocolate that fills you with joy and sharing intent; above this, we have a rich/smoother/creamier chocolate that lets you slip into an unabashed innocent, joyful attitude, which others get drawn to. And far above, we have exquisite chocolates crafted by chocolatiers, a discreet, choco-snob elitism and can-be-attainable luxury. The huge gap between the extremes is now being filled by this new range of affordable yet sensorially luxurious chocolate experiences. What would this lead to? A good degree of scale for the niche brand, intense textural experiences for chocolate lovers. This is democratisation!