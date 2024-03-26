ITC Master Chef Creations is the 'Official Gourmet Partner’ for RCB for the second year in a row

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
ITC Master Chef Creations has introduced RCB Special Menu, available through the Swiggy app.
ITC Master Chef Creations, known for its range of North Indian delicacies, announces its partnership with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as the ‘Official Gourmet Food Partner’ for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. This partnership highlights the shared values of two powerpact brands, with RCB displaying moves on the field and ITC Master Chef Creations bringing tastes beyond the game. This collaboration will once again provide a flavourful experience for everyone in Bengaluru.
Throughout this season, fans can look forward to an experience driven by ITC Master Chef Creations' dedication to top-notch quality and authenticity. From Chole Kulche and Dabeli to Biryanis and Kebabs, the brand’s RCB Special menu is sure to tantalise taste buds. This time cricket fans can savour a menu featuring a variety of delightful dishes, whether its snack platters or refreshing Shikanji there's a treat for everyone’s craving, during the matches.
Bringing the RCB enthusiasm outside the stadium, this season, ITC Master Chef Creations has introduced RCB Special Menu, to allow fans to savour their meals conveniently through the Swiggy app at home, guaranteeing they catch every moment of the match without any interruptions.
Speaking on the occasion, Rohit Bhalla, VP and business head at ITC Food - Tech said, "We are delighted to return as the official Gourmet Food Partner for Royal Challengers Bengaluru for IPL 2024. This partnership continues to celebrate shared values of authenticity and a passion for creating unparalleled experiences during the match. We're even more excited to offer an expanded menu with even more delicious options for fans and the added convenience of Swiggy delivery. Hope our collaboration continues to fuel the passion of RCB fans throughout the season."