ITC Sunfeast Baked Creations partners with RCB for Women's Premier League 2024

Rohit Bhalla, business head at ITC , expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, “We are incredibly proud to be associated with RCB. This isn't just a partnership; it's a celebration of the power of sports coming together with exceptional taste. At Sunfeast Baked Creations, we're all about championing women's success and providing them with the support they need to conquer the world – one delicious treat at a time. Through this partnership, we aim to provide players and fans with a truly delightful experience.”