ITC Sunfeast Baked Creations partners with RCB for Women's Premier League 2024

ITC Sunfeast Baked Creations announced its partnership with Royal Challengers Bangalore as the official gourmet food partner for the Women's T20 Premier League 2024. According to the release, this association isn't just about cricket; it's about creating a fusion of indulgence and excitement that will have fans cheering for more. Both brands have come together to celebrate the resilience and determination of women in sports.
In a delightful twist of fate, both RCB and Sunfeast Baked Creations proudly sport the colour red as their signature hue, making this partnership a blend of synergy and style. Sunfeast Baked Creations houses a range of gourmet croissants, bagels and baked treats. This partnership will see the brand integrate into the T20 sports ecosystem, offering the widest variety of heavenly croissants and pull-apart bagels during the tournament. With its delectable offerings, the brand aims to provide every cricket lover an experience of gourmet perfection.
Rohit Bhalla, business head at ITC , expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, “We are incredibly proud to be associated with RCB. This isn't just a partnership; it's a celebration of the power of sports coming together with exceptional taste. At Sunfeast Baked Creations, we're all about championing women's success and providing them with the support they need to conquer the world – one delicious treat at a time. Through this partnership, we aim to provide players and fans with a truly delightful experience.”
Rajesh Menon, VP & head of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “We are delighted to welcome Sunfeast Baked Creations as our official gourmet food partner for this season. This partnership is a perfect synergy between two brands that share a passion for curated experiences and a commitment to creating memorable moments."