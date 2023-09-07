Jawan fever grips brands: Zomato, Bisleri, Muthoot and more collaborate

A number of brands across categories are collaborating with the movie ahead of its release.
As Bollywood and SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) fans eagerly await the release of Jawan, several brands have seized the opportunity to collaborate with the film, adding to the excitement surrounding its launch. From merchandise releases to cross-promotions, these brands have enthusiastically hopped onto the Jawan bandwagon.
Bisleri- Bisleri has launched a limited edition line of ‘Bisleri’s X Jawan’ bottles, available in sizes of 250ml, 500ml, 1 litre, 2 litres, and 5 litres, across India. The brand plans to distribute these limited-edition bottles through more than 70,000 retail outlets, including both general and modern trade outlets, in addition to offering them through the Bisleri doorstep app.
Astral - Astral Limited’s Bondtite adhesives announced its partnership with the movie with a 30-second ad film. The ad features Khan delivering a dialogue from the film, tying into the strength of Bondtite adhesives.
Western Digital- Western Digital, in partnership with Jawan, has announced an exciting contest offering five winners the chance to meet SRK in Mumbai. To participate, audiences need to buy any SanDisk data storage product with a capacity of 256GB or higher, a WD external product with a capacity of 2TB or higher, or buy select WD_BLACK or WD Blue SSDs with a capacity of 500GB or higher. Participants can enter the contest by scanning the QR code at participating stores or online to submit their entry.
Aaj Tak- Aaj Tak’s AI anchor Sana engaged in a short interview with SRK and spoke about the film. Sana, India’s first AI Anchor, has daily appearances on Aaj Tak’s Prime Time and Black and White and also provides weather updates, astrology insights and fact-checking programs for the channel.
Just In Time- Multi-brand luxury watch retailer Just In Time has joined forces with ‘Jawan’ as its exclusive watch retail partner. The brand's posters can be spotted in the movie's trailer and the viral metro clip featuring SRK dancing.
Zomato- Zomato has re-released Jawans' trailer featuring the brand, incorporating a humorous twist on the brand’s 'Zomaito-Zomaato' theme within it. Zomato is expected to have an in-film integration, as the brand’s presence was notable in the movie's trailer.
MAK Lubricants- Bharat Petroleum’s MAK Lubricants has emerged as the ‘official lubricant partner’ of Jawan. Speaking about the partnership, the brand says, “At the core of the partnership lies a co-branded campaign, weaving MAK Lubricants’ core values into the tapestry of Jawan. The strategic synergy promises to catapult brand visibility to heights, captivating a vast and diverse audience along the way.”
Zee News- Zee News recently released a 30-second promo discussing the film and promoting Zee News’ marquee show, DNA. In the promo, Khan talks about the show’s returning to TV screens with its new host, Sourabh Raj Jain and also promotes Jawan.
TV9- In a similar fashion, TV9 Network also released a promotional video co-promoting the network’s channel as well as the film. In the promo Khan asserts that just as no one can compete with him when it comes to playing a villain, likewise, no one can compete with TV9 when it comes to news.
Muthoot FinCorp- Muthoot FinCorp has associated with Jawan by releasing an advertisement to co-promote its 'Muthoot FinCorp Udaan GOLD LOAN'' offering alongside the film. The ad highlights how the loan aligns with risk-takers, much like the film's protagonist. and can help individuals achieve their dreams.
According to BookMyShow’s estimates, the buzz around the movie has been immense with 750,000 tickets already booked on the platform. The Tamil and Telugu versions of the film are also garnering enthusiastic support. In addition to these collaborations, a number of in-film integrations are also expected.