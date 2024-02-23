JBL partners with Delhi Capitals as official audio sponsor for WPL 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
HARMAN, a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics has announced its partnership with Delhi Capitals for Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024, through its audio brand JBL.
JBL previously collaborated with Delhi Capitals in the T20 league for the 2023 and 2019 seasons. This year, JBL is the official audio partner for the Delhi Capitals Women's Premier League team. JBL will provide its premium range of products to enhance the spirit of the Delhi Capitals players and the overall tournament experience. The team will be equipped with JBL's range of audio products that include noise cancellation headphones and true wireless earbuds so that the players can mute the world and focus on the game and speakers, ensuring the team remains motivated on and off the field.
Vikram Kher, vice president of lifestyle, HARMAN India, shared his excitement about the partnership, saying, "We are absolutely delighted to join forces with the Delhi Capitals, a team that epitomises the same zeal and excellence that JBL represents. Our state-of-the-art audio technology is crafted to ignite inspiration and fuel motivation among athletes. We are eagerly looking forward to empowering the Delhi Capitals in their pursuit of triumph in the Women’s Premier League. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to enhancing the sports experience through superior sound."
Sukhvinder Singh, interim CEO, Delhi Capitals, said, "We are excited to extend our partnership with the renowned brand JBL for our women's team as well. JBL aligns well with modern-day athletes, and with Delhi Capitals boasting a roster of young, talented cricketers from across the globe, this partnership is a perfect fit. We are confident that their premium range of products will enhance the spirit of Delhi Capitals and the game we love."
The brand will do exciting collaborations and initiatives with Delhi Capitals throughout the WPL season and beyond. Delhi Capitals will be up against Mumbai Indians in the first match of the WPL 2024 in M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on February 23, 2024.