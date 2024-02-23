JBL partners with Delhi Capitals as official audio sponsor for WPL 2024

JBL previously collaborated with Delhi Capitals in the T20 league for the 2023 and 2019 seasons. This year, JBL is the official audio partner for the Delhi Capitals Women's Premier League team. JBL will provide its premium range of products to enhance the spirit of the Delhi Capitals players and the overall tournament experience. The team will be equipped with JBL's range of audio products that include noise cancellation headphones and true wireless earbuds so that the players can mute the world and focus on the game and speakers, ensuring the team remains motivated on and off the field.