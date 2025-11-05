Jewellery is the core, connection the message: Indriya's CMO on the new festive ad campaign

As October ushers in the festive spirit, it seamlessly gives way to November- the beginning of India’s much-anticipated wedding season. Among all the grand elements that define these celebrations, jewellery remains both the most significant and the most expensive aspect.

Amid this festive sparkle, Indriya, a new venture by Aditya Birla Group, has taken an intimate route with actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth.

Released during Diwali, the two-minute film goes beyond the usual focus on ornaments and opulence, telling a story of connection – a wife’s playful attempt to steal a quiet moment with her husband, using a lost ring as an excuse.

The brand released the campaign not just as a traditional ad but also as a full-fledged music video in collaboration with Saregama.

“We’ve always stood for showcasing a woman’s deep love for jewellery,” says Shantiswarup Panda, chief marketing officer, Indriya. “But festive or wedding occasions are about people coming together. It’s not about a woman admiring her jewellery in solitude – it’s about joy, celebration, and connection. So, we wanted to build a story where jewellery remains at the core, but the emotion expands beyond the individual.”

The campaign marks the first occasion on which the brand’s long-time ambassador, Aditi Rao Hydari, appears on screen alongside her real-life partner, Siddharth.

“When we thought about the script, it only made sense to have a real couple bring that natural chemistry on screen,” Panda explains. “This campaign also happened to coincide with their first year of marriage, which made it even more special.”

Influencer strategy: balancing national and regional voices

Panda highlights that Indriya’s influencer marketing strategy operates on two levels – national and hyperlocal. The brand works with national influencers in the lifestyle, fashion, and bridal categories, as well as with regional creators who understand local jewellery sensibilities.

He notes that while large campaign films are high on production value and require significant investment, influencer-led content is more frequent and cost-efficient.

“We create four to five influencer content pieces every week, whereas we produce only about three large campaign films a year,” Panda explains.

Additionally, large campaign films feature heavy, aspirational jewellery, while smaller content and influencer collaborations highlight everyday designs.

“Large campaign films build stature, so you’ll see heavy bridal jewellery there. But what drives footfall and relevance is snackable, influencer-led content- jewellery for the office, home, or festive occasions,” he adds.

A targeted, 360-degree festive push

The ‘Alka’ festive collection, introduced during Diwali, was promoted through a 360-degree media plan across digital, print, outdoor, and connected TV platforms.

“Digital continues to be our largest medium,” Panda says, referring to spends across YouTube, Meta, Google, OTT, and connected TV. “We also invested heavily in outdoor and airport branding to build impact and salience.”

He adds that digital will continue to take up the largest chunk of their marketing spend. “Digital typically constitutes 40–50% of our total media spends. That will continue. The mix doesn’t change much between launching in a new city or an existing one – only the hyperlocal approach does.”

The brand’s target audience spans women aged 18 to 65 years in urban markets. “Jewellery buying is largely a catchment-driven behaviour. Even within cities, we target hyperlocal audiences to minimise spillover,” he explains.

The brand localises all print and outdoor creatives, showcasing only stores specific to each city. Panda emphasises that jewellery is typically a purchase consumers prefer to make at nearby stores.

“If you see our print ad in Mumbai, it will only list Mumbai stores. Even outdoor hoardings are placed based on catchment areas – for instance, more visibility near our Borivali store rather than South Mumbai,” he notes.

For instance, gold preferences, Panda explains, vary by region. “Most non-studded jewellery is 22-carat, but in some geographies, like the East or North, you’ll find 18- or 14-carat pieces too. South India prefers 22-carat pure gold.”

The future of online commerce and store expansion

Indriya currently sells through offline channels only. “Yes, we have plans to start e-commerce in the future,” Panda confirms. “Our current endeavour is to establish stores as experience theatres. Once we understand how the mix works in each catchment, we’ll open e-commerce soon.”

For example, when Indriya opened its first Bengaluru store in Mall of Asia this October, the priority was to build brand salience.

“Bengaluru was a new market for us. We first had to ensure people know Indriya—then drive footfall into our stores through catchment-level targeting,” he says.

According to Panda, festive spending across the jewellery industry has risen significantly this year. “Almost a third or more of the annual advertising budget is spent during this season. Our spends have gone up 1.8 times compared to last year because our store footprint has expanded from 10 stores in 6 cities to 32 stores in 21 markets,” he says.

Indriya aims to reach 75–80 stores by the end of this financial year.

Shantiswarup Panda, chief marketing officer, Indriya

Changing jewellery trends and Gen Z’s evolving tastes

Panda believes that jewellery is no longer just an investment; it’s a form of self-expression. He points to emerging trends such as “look of the day” styling, cultural authenticity, and versatility.

“Younger consumers are seeking meaningful, culturally rooted designs that can still be worn every day. For example, the Mangalsutra bracelet is a modern take on tradition – it’s lighter, contemporary, and still culturally appropriate,” he observes.

On engaging Gen Z, Panda says the focus is on early recruitment rather than immediate purchase. “We want them to experience Indriya early – whether through lighter everyday wear, gifting pieces, or simply engaging with our designs online. The idea is not to force a sale but to build a lasting relationship.”

To encourage this, Indriya has a self-exploratory format that removes the typical pressure of buying. This experiential focus, coupled with youthful targeting through digital platforms, helps connect with the next generation.

“We’re targeting a mindset that’s much more youthful and for youthful occasions. That’s how we ensure one communication reaches the younger TG, and they start exploring us – whether it’s browsing our catalogue online, checking our Instagram content, or visiting a store,” says Panda.

“And once that happens, we are very confident that with our kind of designs, craftsmanship, service, and store experience, these consumers will come back whenever they have a jewellery need next time.”

The brand is highly confident that its repeat purchase rate is significantly above industry averages, indicating a strong and healthy customer loyalty.

Looking ahead

On whether the brand plans to onboard new faces or couples, Panda says, “Right now, we intend to continue with her. Whether we bring Siddharth again depends on the script. We won't force an entry unnecessarily – if the script needs a husband or chemistry, we will. But our focus remains on jewellery, and the woman is at the centre of our storytelling."

“Even in our latest campaign, though the chemistry stands out, the jewellery remains the hero – and that’s how it should be,” he says.