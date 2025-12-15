Jio Credit Limited launches AI-powered brand campaign to promote digital lending solutions

Jio Credit Limited (JCL), the lending subsidiary of Jio Financial Services Limited, today launched its new brand marketing campaign titled #HarBadeSapneKePeeche, a tribute to the evolving aspirations of Indians, which fuels the nation’s progress.

At the heart of the campaign is an AI-powered brand film that narrates stories of aspiration and progress made possible through access to tailored credit solutions—from a family walking into their first home, to a young entrepreneur realising her aspiration of owning her own bakery, and a sister enabling global education for her sibling. The campaign will run across digital platforms, social media, print, radio, and outdoor media.

JCL is claiming to pioneer a customer-first journey by empowering customers with quick and flexible access to capital through diverse lending solutions, including home loans, loans against property, loans against securities, and corporate lending solutions available through diverse distribution channels, including its website (www.jiocredit.in), the JioFinance app, and external partners.

The use of AI for crafting the visual narrative of the campaign complements JCL’s digital capabilities. The technology-led differentiators of JCL enable a complete digital customer experience from onboarding to servicing, a digitised interface for channel partner management, real-time customer verification, swift data-backed credit approvals, and quick disbursements. JCL’s AI-powered customer support bot offers a fast and fully digital customer service experience, leveraging natural language processing and Generative AI. Together, these capabilities reflect JCL’s commitment to building a customer-centric, convenient, and accessible digital lending ecosystem.

Kusal Roy, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Jio Credit Limited, said: “We appreciate the trust of our customers that we have received in a relatively short span of time, and which reflects in our growing loan book. We are committed to continuously innovating for our customers and making access to credit more democratic, seamless, and affordable. AI-led innovation sits at the core of Jio Credit. By combining intelligent automation with deep customer understanding, we are shaping a new paradigm in lending—one that delivers efficiency and empowerment for our customers.”