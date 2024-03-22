JioCinema partners with Dalmia Cement as an associate sponsor for TATA IPL 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The collaboration aims to educate aspiring homeowners about the significance of RCF in building their dream house.
JioCinema, a streaming platform, announced a partnership with Dalmia Cement as an associate sponsor for the TATA IPL 2024 season.
This collaboration brings aims to bring a promising and exceptional cricket viewing experience for millions of fans nationwide. With Dalmia Cement joining the TATA IPL 2024 journey, JioCinema is geared up to offer a level of engagement and entertainment throughout the tournament.
Commenting on the association, a spokesperson for JioCinema, said, "We are delighted to welcome Dalmia Cement on board as an associate sponsor for the TATA IPL 2024. Dalmia Cement's reputation for innovation and excellence aligns perfectly with the dynamic spirit of the IPL. This partnership promises to be a win-win, not only for both brands but also for our viewers who can expect an even more exciting and enriching cricket experience on JioCinema."
Sameer Nagpal, COO, Dalmia Cement (Bharat), added, "We are thrilled to partner with JioCinema as an associate sponsor for the TATA IPL 2024. The IPL is a national phenomenon, uniting millions through their love for the game. This massive platform provides us with a unique opportunity to educate crores of aspiring homeowners in India, about the importance of RCF (i.e. roof, column & foundation) in ensuring that their dream house lasts for generations to come”.
TATA IPL 2024 will commence on JioCinema with the southern derby as MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings face off with Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 22, 2024.
Viewers will be able to catch the latest season for free in 4K across 12 languages, multi-cam options including the much-hyped Hero Cam, and many more fan-engagement features, including ‘Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan’.