JioCinema partners with Dalmia Cement as an associate sponsor for TATA IPL 2024

Commenting on the association, a spokesperson for JioCinema, said, "We are delighted to welcome Dalmia Cement on board as an associate sponsor for the TATA IPL 2024. Dalmia Cement's reputation for innovation and excellence aligns perfectly with the dynamic spirit of the IPL. This partnership promises to be a win-win, not only for both brands but also for our viewers who can expect an even more exciting and enriching cricket experience on JioCinema."