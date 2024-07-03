JSW Group unveils the official team India kit for the 2024 Olympics, inspired by Indian terrain

Speaking on the occasion, Parth Jindal, founder, JSW Sports, said, “It gives us immense pride that our kits will be worn by our champions at the Games. It was important for us to have this jersey made in India, designed in India, and of the highest quality for Team India and the rest of the world. This is not just Team India’s kit. This is India’s kit. A lot of thought has gone into the concept and design, and I am certain this kit will be synonymous with the success we will have at the games. I wish our athletes the best of everything. They will have the might of a billion people backing them.”