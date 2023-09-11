JSW Inspire launches Team India kits for Asian Games

The kits comprise travel, athleisure, and competition wear.
JSW Inspire, an activewear company owned by the JSW Group and the IOA's sports performance and lifestyle partner for the Asian Games 2022, launched Team India’s kits at an event in New Delhi last week. The kits comprise travel, athleisure, and competition wear.
JSW Sports founder and director Parth Jindal said he was pleased that the playing kits of the Indian contingent for the Asian Games, designed by one of the leading names in sports apparel design, Aaquib Wani, has been well received by the Indian sports fraternity.
“It gives us immense pleasure to see and hear the reviews that the Team India kits have been getting. We have always wanted our athletes to wear top-of-the-line apparel, designed and manufactured by and in India, at the world stage. To know that over 900 athletes, coaches, and support staff will don kits of an Indian performance wear brand, JSW Inspire, in the biggest sporting event of the year, gives me great joy.
“It has been our mission to leave no stone unturned to help India become a sporting nation that competes with the best on every front. These are uniforms that represent the greatness of our country, and it is something we are all proud about. What’s exciting is that fans and supporters of Team India can now easily purchase the colours that their champions will wear, and be a part of this movement,” Jindal said.
Synonymous with ushering in a new design thought in the Indian sports apparel industry, Wani said he had delved deep into India's rich tapestry of crafts to come up with the design. “Each thread, each motif weaves a story of our shared heritage, connecting us across states, cultures, and centuries. Through the apparel, we celebrate this unbreakable thread that binds us in diversity.”
Indian Olympic Committee President Dr. PT Usha lauded JSW Group’s commitment to Indian sport. “We are happy they introduced their line of athlete and performance wear. The thought behind the line for the Asian Games excited us. We are looking forward to our athletes donning an inspirational Indian brand and delivering memorable performances,” she said.
The official kits of the Indian contingent for the Asian Games, which gets underway in Hangzhou, China on September 23, 2023 were unveiled by Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Singh Thakur at a formal event held in New Delhi on September 5.
The multi-sport event will begin on September 23 and end on October 8. A total of 634 Indian athletes are scheduled to compete across 38 disciplines, surpassing the 572 athletes who competed in Indian colors in the 2018 edition in Jakarta. India was eighth in the overall medals tally in 2018, winning a total of 70 medals with 16 gold, 24 silver, and 30 bronze medals.