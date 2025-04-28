Juicy Couture debuts in India with handbags, eyes apparel launch next

Juicy Couture, the iconic Los Angeles-based lifestyle brand synonymous with early 2000s casual luxury apparels, is making a return to the Indian fashion scene. Known for its velour tracksuits and bold aesthetics, the brand's revival plan aims to blend nostalgia with contemporary trends to captivate a new generation of fashion enthusiasts.

A nostalgic comeback

Founded in 1997 by Pamela Skaist-Levy and Gela Nash-Taylor, Juicy Couture quickly became a cultural phenomenon, with celebrities such as Madonna, Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, and the Kardashians donning its signature tracksuits. The brand's distinctive blend of comfort and glamour resonated with millennials, establishing it as a staple in early 2000s fashion.

Strategic re-entry into India

In a renewed effort to capture the Indian market, Juicy Couture has partnered with Brand Concepts (BCL) under a 15-year licensing agreement. The collaboration focuses on designing, manufacturing, and distributing handbags and lifestyle accessories tailored for Indian consumers.



“The brand has already established a presence in over 41 Shoppers Stop outlets nationwide and plans to expand further,” says Abhinav Kumar, co-founder of Brand Concepts.

A significant milestone in this relaunch is the upcoming opening of Juicy Couture's first exclusive store in India, slated for May at Phoenix Palassio Mall in Lucknow.

Phased approach to market entry

Explaining the strategy, Kumar says, "Handbags offer an accessible entry point into the aspirational world of Juicy Couture."

BCL is introducing handbags first to strategically gauge the preferences of Indian luxury consumers, build brand awareness, and fine-tune its approach before a wider rollout that will include Juicy Couture’s iconic velour suits. This phased entry allows the company to achieve valuable market learnings specific to India and ensure a more impactful future launch of apparel lines.

"By leveraging the allure of handbags as a gateway, we aim to effectively introduce the distinctive Juicy Couture aesthetic and brand identity to Indian consumers." Abhinav Kumar, Brand Concepts

Additionally, handbags — with their relatively accessible pricing — allow Juicy Couture to reach a broader segment of India's affluent population quickly and build a strong customer base.

Brand Concepts is a trusted licensee for global fashion brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, United Colors of Benetton, and Aeropostale for handbags and travel gear, reinforcing its expertise in this category.

Marketing and target audience

Speaking about the budget, he shared that Brand Concepts would extend up to 10% of their revenues to marketing initiatives if needed. The brand’s promotional strategy includes digital campaigns, influencer collaborations, and partnerships with celebrities to build aspirational appeal among young, fashion-forward consumers.

The brand has launched a robust digital campaign, achieving over 2 billion impressions. Collaborations with celebrities such as Chitrangada Singh, alongside numerous influencers, have amplified its reach.

"Targeting young, fashion-forward individuals who appreciate bold, expressive styles, Juicy Couture positions itself within the premium segment, appealing to consumers seeking accessible luxury,” notes Kumar.

Going ahead, the brand plans to open additional exclusive stores in metropolitan areas such as Mumbai and Delhi, further solidifying its presence in the Indian fashion landscape.

Product expansion and e-commerce integration

Initially, Juicy Couture is introducing a range of handbags, including satchels, hobos, totes, and clutches, as well as travel gear and lifestyle accessories such as hats and scarves. Plans are underway to expand into apparel, including the much-anticipated velour tracksuits, once the brand has built a strong foundation in India.

Products will be available on Juicy Couture's dedicated Indian website, Bagline, and major e-commerce platforms such as Tata CLiQ Luxury, AJIO Luxe, and Myntra Luxe. This omnichannel approach ensures that customers across India can engage with the brand seamlessly.