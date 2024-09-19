Kaizzen launches Kaizzen Global

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Kaizzen has announced Kaizzen Global, an extensive network and trusted global partners to provide real-time knowledge and service excellence across the globe. This new venture is driven by a strategic vision, creative storytelling, and a focus on achieving impactful outcomes.
“Kaizzen Global will offer a comprehensive suite of services that extend beyond traditional PR, encompassing strategic communications, digital marketing, crisis management, ESG consulting, and more. Kaizzen set up its first global footprint in Dubai last year. Now, we are scaling our expertise to help businesses adapt, innovate, and lead in today’s competitive market. Kaizzen Global represents not just growth but a transformation in brand communication, staying ahead of the curve to ensure that our clients not only thrive but also shape the future of the industry.” Vineet Handa, founder and CEO of Kaizzen.
Kaizzen Global will be a collective platform, forming an exclusive alliance of independent communication agency partners. The partners along with Kaizzen will offer professional expertise to clients in projects and retainers.