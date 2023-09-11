Karan Johar joins Sebamed's #pHmatters campaign for baby care range

In the campaign, Johar openly shares his parenting experiences when Ruhi and Yash were born.
Sebamed, a renowned German personal care with a legacy of over 60 year has launched its new campaign #pH matters from day 1 for its baby care portfolio. The campaign ropes in Karan Johar, who acknowledges himself as a parent first then a filmmaker sharing heartfelt insights and vulnerability about his parental journey.
Sebamed baby care products that are made of highest quality ingredients with the benefit of pH 5.5 is backed by robust evidence based science and makes parent’s decision making simpler.
The campaign showcases Johar candidly recounting his experiences as a parent, when his kids Ruhi and Yash were born. He explains how he reached out to parents in his circle as he couldn’t afford to go wrong and how all of his friends in unison shared “Baby Sebamed - a brand you can blindly trust”. He further adds how his doctors and pediatricians explained to him about the importance of using baby care products with pH 5.5 for baby’s hair and skin right from day 1.
Karan Johar, shares, “After seeking advice and learning from the world, he says that there's nothing better than Sebamed for the nourishment of his children. He further shares how pediatricians explained the importance of using pH 5.5-based products for babies’ skin and hair, right from the day I choose what’s best for his babies. I am thrilled to be part of this empowering journey with the brand Sebamed, where I can enable Indian parents to understand the benefits of pH5.5 for healthy skin and hair right from day 1 because #pHmatters.”
Harsh Suba, general manager, marketing (digital), Sebamed shares, “The #pHmatters campaign ropes in Karan Johar as a parent and explains how every parent strives to give the best to their babies. They proactively search for information and validate the same with friends and families. We hope the campaign will resonate well with our audience and persuade them to switch to Sebamed baby care products with perfect pH 5.5.”
Bipasha Chakroborty, general manager, Marketing (Product Mgt), Sebamed shares, “The campaign #pHmatters from day 1, highlights the benefits of using pH5.5 products for baby’s sensitive skin and hair right from day 1. With Karan Johar on board, we hope to disseminate the new information about the benefits of pH 5.5 to millions of parents across India. Sebamed baby care products are free from harsh chemicals and supports development of skin barrier that keeps skin hydrated and protected from environmental stressors.”