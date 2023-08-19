Kartik Aaryan joins the list of celebs with a McDonald’s meal to their name

“What unites all our customers, fans and famous celebrities, is that everyone has their go-to McDonald's order. We are super excited about this collaboration with Kartik to bring his favourite go-to McDonald's order for our customers. Our delicious food served in exclusive packaging inspired by Kartik’s own style, with opportunities to engage with him, will help bring our customers closer to their favourite superstar,” says Rajeev Ranjan, managing director, McDonald’s India, north and east, in a press release.