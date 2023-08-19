Kartik Aaryan joins the list of celebs with a McDonald’s meal to their name

The actor and his meal will represent the QSR giant in the north and east markets of the country, though for a limited time.
Joining the likes of rapper Travis Scott and pop group BTS is actor Kartik Aaryan; he has a McDonald’s meal to his name à la The Kartik Aaryan Meal, in the country's north and east regions.
It includes a McAloo Tikki burger, Cheesy Fries, and Pizza McPuff with a regular beverage, served as a four-piece meal. McDonald’s will serve it in a special Kartik Aaryan-themed, QR-code-enabled packaging that lets consumers take a virtual selfie with the actor.
Kartik Aaryan’s meal is part of McDonald’s global ‘Famous Meals’ platform that includes some of the biggest celebrities on the planet and their favourite McDonald’s meal orders.
Some of the celebrities include Cardi B, J Balvin, Michael Jordan, and Mariah Carey who had the entire menu to her name.
The actor's meal will not be available in other parts of the country because the US QSR giant’s India business is split between two companies.
Connaught Plaza Restaurants operates McDonald’s restaurants in the north and east while Westlife Foodworld looks after the QSR brand’s south and west markets. The actor's deal is with the former.
“What unites all our customers, fans and famous celebrities, is that everyone has their go-to McDonald's order. We are super excited about this collaboration with Kartik to bring his favourite go-to McDonald's order for our customers. Our delicious food served in exclusive packaging inspired by Kartik’s own style, with opportunities to engage with him, will help bring our customers closer to their favourite superstar,” says Rajeev Ranjan, managing director, McDonald’s India, north and east, in a press release.