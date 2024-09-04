Kaun Banega Crorepati season 16 on Sony LIV secures top-tier sponsors

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
ACKO and Aditya Birla Group as co-presenting sponsors, IDFC First Bank returns as banking partner with Atomberg, Vimal and Sensodyne as co-powered sponsors.
Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) continues to captivate audiences across India with its unique blend of knowledge, entertainment, and life-changing opportunities. As Season 16 unfolds, the show's enduring popularity is evident in the lineup of top-tier sponsors it has attracted.
With 12 sponsors onboarded there has been 100% growth over the last year, leading the way are ACKO and Aditya Birla Group as co-presenting sponsors, IDFC First Bank returns for the third consecutive year as the exclusive banking partner with Atomberg, Vimal and Sensodyne as co-powered sponsors, Veeba as the taste partner, Ultratech Cement and Kalyan Jewellers as partners. Raymond as the wardrobe partner, and Godrej Locks as the safety partner.
The show's innovative features, such as the real-time interactive KBC Play Along on Sony LIV, continue to enhance viewer engagement. The KBC Play Along feature It allows audiences from across the globe to participate in real-time, continues to offer advertisers unique and valuable opportunities to reach a highly engaged audience.
KBC offers unique opportunities for deep and diverse in-show integrations. By embedding themselves within the show's narrative, brands can forge meaningful connections with viewers and achieve measurable outcomes, making KBC a powerful platform for brand storytelling and engagement.
ACKO: Partners with the KBC LIFELINES, leveraging contextual moments within the show to integrate the insurance category effectively.
Aditya Birla Group: Sponsors the education of children equivalent to the number of questions asked, aligning with their corporate social responsibility.
IDFC First Bank: Acts as the banking partner with a presence across winning moments throughout the show.
Atomberg Fans: First-time sponsor that rewards winners with hampers, enhancing the viewer experience.
Sensodyne: Takes ownership of the "Expert Question of the Day" moment, aligning its brand with expertise and trust.
Raymond: Onboarded as the Wardrobe Partner, contributes to the show's style and presentation.
RBI: Integrates the message "Jankar Baniye Satark Rahiye" within the bonus questions, promoting awareness and caution.
Godrej Locks: Rewards contestants at the crucial ₹25 lakh “padav” and integrates their brand message around safety at the right moments.
These points highlight how various brands are strategically integrating themselves within KBC, enhancing both their visibility and viewer engagement. Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16 is now streaming on Sony LIV.
Ranjana Mangla, head ad sales Revenue, Sony LIV, said, "Large scale reality shows like Kaun Banega Crorepati spanning across 142 days of activity (100 episodes) have finally been acknowledged to deliver value at scale in the digital ecosystem creating a paradigm shift in the market. Kaun Banega Crorepati stands as one of India’s most iconic shows, providing an unparalleled platform for brands to connect with audiences. We are thrilled to welcome esteemed 12 sponsors, whose commitment to KBC on Sony LIV underscores the immense value of this collaboration. With growing advertiser interest, we are confident that KBC Season 16 will once again deliver exceptional benefits to both our viewers, sponsors and partners."
Ashish Mishra, EVP marketing, ACKO, said, "KBC occupies an iconic position in the Indian reality show landscape, making ACKO’s decision to continue with our partnership a natural fit. The show's widespread popularity across ACKO’s core target audience enhances the value of this collaboration. Additionally, we recognized a unique synergy between KBC's lifelines and our insurance offerings. Just as lifelines offer crucial support to contestants, ACKO provides protection solutions for life's uncertainties, spanning life, health, car, travel insurances and more."
Arindam Paul - founding member and chief business officer, Atomberg Technologies, said, "As a home-grown Indian consumer durables brand started by two IIT-ians, being a co-sponsor of India's leading entertainment show- Kaun Banega Crorepati, is a massive feat. Atomberg has always been a brand that's stood at the intersection of innovation and customer delight; solving unseen, unstated consumer problems, such as introducing energy efficient BLDC fans to India and more. KBC is a show driven by curiosity – as is our brand, and so this seemed like an organic fit for us."