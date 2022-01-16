KFC adds meat to its menu with plant-based fried chicken from Beyond Meat

The plant-based meat market, is set to grow to $23.2 billion by 2024, says CNBC. In January of 2021, we reported that Burger King in partnership with Unilever’s ‘The Vegetarian Butcher’ had expanded the Rebel Whopper (plant-based) to Latin America, China and the Caribbean from its initial availability in 35 countries. And let’s not leave McDonald’s that, in collaboration with Beyond Meat, has launched the ‘McPlant’ in the United Kingdom in September last year.