KFC and KRAFTON India partner to unveil the limited-time KFC Zinger Box with BGMI rewards

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The meal is available in restaurants across Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Pune until August 30, 2024.
It’s ‘Winner Winner Chicken Lunch’ for all BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) players this summer, as KFC India collaborates with KRAFTON India for a crispy, crunchy, finger clickin’ good partnership!
As a part of this limited time collaboration, KFC and BGMI have a crunchy surprise for chicken lovers and gamers. With the purchase of the KFC Zinger Box, fans have a chance to get their hands on exciting in-game BGMI rewards.
The strategic partnership brings together two of Gen-Z’s top passion points, food and gaming. It comes at a time when gaming is increasingly gaining popularity amongst young Indians, with the audience base expected to grow to 750 million users by 2025.
With the KFC Zinger Box, consumers can enjoy finger lickin’ good crispy chicken, and exclusive in-game rewards. Available for Rs. 299/- on dine in or takeaway, the box includes KFC favourites like the Classic Zinger Burger, and 2-piece Hot Wings, along with fries and a refreshing beverage.
The KFC Zinger Box comes with a unique code, which can be unlocked on the BGMI website. The exclusive code gives fans a chance to collect exciting rewards such as parachutes, bags, hats, jackets, and more to enhance gameplay with friends.
Speaking about the collaboration, Aparna Bhawal, chief marketing officer, KFC India, said, “KFC is a brand with culture at its core. We’re always exploring distinctive, cutting-edge and culturally relevant partnerships. The idea for a collaboration with BGMI was born when we introduced KFC’s Lunch Specials recently. We thought gamers often celebrate a win with a ‘Winner, Winner Chicken Dinner,’ so why not give it a KFC twist, and do it over lunch? It’s an epic partnership, and we’re confident that our Gen-Z consumers are going to find it finger-clickin’ good!”
Seddharth Merrotra, head of business development at KRAFTON India, added “As gaming continues to captivate a growing audience in India, our collaboration with KFC brings an exciting opportunity for BGMI players to enjoy their favorite game alongside a delicious KFC meal. This partnership not only enhances the gaming experience but also underscores our commitment to creating unique, immersive experiences for our players. With BGMI and KFC being standout brands in their respective fields, uniting them goes beyond a mere partnership; it’s a memorable journey where every bite and every gaming moment come together to redefine how fans indulge in their favorite pastimes.”
To claim the exclusive in-game KFC rewards, consumers can scan the QR code which comes with the purchase of the KFC Zinger Box or visit www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.The KFC Zinger Box with BGMI rewards is available in restaurants across Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi and Pune till August 30, 2024 only.
Rush to the nearest KFC restaurant, or order online through the KFC app or website (www.online.kfc.in) while the offer lasts.