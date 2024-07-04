KFC introduces K-POP, the all-new Korean Chicken Popcorn

K-POP, Korean Chicken Popcorn marks the entry of Korean flavours to KFC India’s menu for the first time. Inspired by the vibrant and zingy flavours of Korean cuisine, the limited time offering promises to bring the tastes of Korea to the neighborhoods of India. The all-new Korean Chicken Popcorn is the perfect blend of classic Korean ingredients and flavours such as fiery chili, savory soy and the satisfyingly crunchy sesame.