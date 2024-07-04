KFC introduces K-POP, the all-new Korean Chicken Popcorn

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Starting at Rs 109, K-POP is available for a limited period of time only in Bangalore and Mumbai.
From food, to shows to music and fashion – the K-wave or hallyu has an ever-increasing fan base in India. And KFC India is all set to excite K-fans even more, with the launch of the newest K-POP idol in town. KFC presents K-POP, the all-new Korean Chicken Popcorn. It’s the ultimate finger lickin’ good KFC taste, with a Korean twist.
K-POP, Korean Chicken Popcorn marks the entry of Korean flavours to KFC India’s menu for the first time. Inspired by the vibrant and zingy flavours of Korean cuisine, the limited time offering promises to bring the tastes of Korea to the neighborhoods of India. The all-new Korean Chicken Popcorn is the perfect blend of classic Korean ingredients and flavours such as fiery chili, savory soy and the satisfyingly crunchy sesame.
KFC announced the entry of K-POP in true Korean style – with a noraebang (Korean karaoke) evening in Mumbai. The exclusive event – VIBE BY KFC: K-POP EDITION is an extension of KFC’s VIBE platform that celebrates all things GenZ and culture. The event celebrated GenZ’s love for all things Korean, while transporting fans straight to the streets of Seoul.
The invite-only VIBE BY KFC: K-POP EDITION, featured all things Korean, from stylised concert bands to KFC themed lanterns, neon signs, and a Polaroid booth where K-fans could create their own mementos. The highlight of the evening, in true Korean style, was the noraebang or the Karaoke corner, inviting fans to jam & sing along with friends over some finger lickin’ good K-POP, Korean Popcorn Chicken.
KFC has introduced limited edition packaging inspired by the sights and sounds of Korea in select restaurants as well. The bright and colorful design is filled with cherry blossoms and musical notes which are electrified with a guitar and other musical instruments along with a buzzing disco light, in true K-Pop fashion. The box also adorns Korean architecture, fans, and stylized pink clouds along with funky lettering.
Starting at Rs 109 only, the all-new KFC K-POP Korean Chicken Popcorn is available for a limited period of time only in Bangalore and Mumbai. KFC K-POP Korean Chicken Popcorn is available in multiple sizes.