Kiara Advani returns as the brand ambassador of Pond’s Skin Institute

Elaborating on the association, Pratik Ved, skincare head, beauty and wellbeing, Hindustan Unilever said, "We are delighted to welcome Kiara to the Pond’s family, as we usher in a new era of Pond’s Skin Institute. Being a remarkable celebrity, she’s also renowned for her iconic beauty and style across the country. This strategic partnership underscores our dedication to merging innovation with aspirational beauty, ensuring Pond’s Skin Institute's leadership in skincare."