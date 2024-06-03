Kiara Advani returns as the brand ambassador of Pond’s Skin Institute

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The actor will feature in Pond’s new TVC that will be rolled out on traditional and digital platforms across the country soon.
Pond’s Skin Institute, a global beauty brand announced the return of Bollywood actor Kiara Advani. The brand aims to strengthen its connection with audiences across its key North markets across the country.
Sharing her excitement on this announcement as Pond’s Skin Institute’s ambassador, Kiara Advani said, “I'm delighted to be back with Pond's Skin Institute, a heritage beauty brand renowned for its dedication to quality. As their ambassador in this new chapter, I look forward to our continued commitment to skincare excellence.”
Elaborating on the association, Pratik Ved, skincare head, beauty and wellbeing, Hindustan Unilever said, "We are delighted to welcome Kiara to the Pond’s family, as we usher in a new era of Pond’s Skin Institute. Being a remarkable celebrity, she’s also renowned for her iconic beauty and style across the country. This strategic partnership underscores our dedication to merging innovation with aspirational beauty, ensuring Pond’s Skin Institute's leadership in skincare."
Advani will feature in Pond’s new TVC that will be rolled out on traditional and digital platforms across the country soon. Pond’s is available across modern and traditional retail outlets as well as all e-commerce/quick-commerce platforms online.