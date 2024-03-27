Kolkata Knight Riders partners with playR as global merchandise partner for IPL 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
This collaboration will allow KKR to create a range of fan merchandise, including jerseys, cricket equipment, and lifestyle products.
playR, a sports and lifestyle brand, announced that they have associated with Kolkata Knight Riders as the team’s Global Merchandise Partner starting with the IPL 2024 season.
This partnership will enable Kolkata Knight Riders to create a range of fan merchandise for their supporters worldwide. The merchandise range will include Jersey and Apparel, Cricket Equipment, Fitness and Accessories apart from lifestyle products for fans to show their loyalty to the team.
The objective of this partnership is to increase the brand’s visibility and reach a global audience. This will allow the team to further expand their international fanbase and attract new supporters. The partnership will also enable Kolkata Knight Riders to provide their fans with unique and exclusive merchandise.
Binda Dey, CMO, Knight Riders Group stated, "in line with our continued commitment to KKR fans, we are thrilled to announce our partnership with playR as the Global Merchandise Partner for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the upcoming T20 Tournament. This collaboration opens up exciting opportunities for us to engage with our fans worldwide and offer them an extensive range of merchandise to showcase their support for their favourite team. With playR's and our shared vision for enhancing fan experience, we are confident that this partnership will further elevate the fandom around Kolkata Knight Riders on a global scale."
Ravi Kukreja, co-founder, director - playR, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Kolkata Knight Riders for the 2024 season and onwards. This partnership will allow us to create a unique range of merchandise for KKR fans around the world. We look forward to working with the team and helping them further strengthen and cater to their already strong fan base.”
playR is a sport and lifestyle brand founded in 2021 and strives to provide customers with apparel, sports equipment, bicycles and accessories that celebrates their style and encourages them to express themselves. According to the release, it is currently present in over 300 retail stores in India and International and ecommerce, and strives to cross 800+ stores over a period of 2 years. playR’s mission is to inspire customers to be creative, confident, and fearless by providing them with a unique and fashionable style.