KPT Pipes joins RCB as its official piping partner for IPL 2024

The collaboration will enhance the brand's offline presence and engagement with dealers and distributors.
KPT Pipes, a pipes and fittings manufacturing, announces its partnership with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as the official piping partner for the upcoming Indian cricket T20 league- IPL 2024.
In this collaboration, KPT will capitalise on RCB’s player imagery across various communication platforms, including print, digital, and outdoor, enhancing its offline presence and fostering better engagement with dealers and distributors.
Ankur Periwal, managing director of KPT Pipes, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “Partnering with RCB, a team with a widespread fan base, was a natural choice for us. With the PPRC pipe category gaining momentum in India, this collaboration gives us a competitive edge.”
Rajesh Menon, vice president and head of Royal Challengers Bangalore, echoed the excitement, saying, “RCB is thrilled to join forces with KPT Pipes, emphasising our commitment and shared ethos to promote sustainability.”
Established in 2008, KPT Piping System has emerged as a PPR pipe manufacturing company, renowned for its quality, innovation, and comprehensive range of piping solutions tailored to diverse needs across various sectors.