Landor & Fitch rebranded as Landor

Landor & Fitch, a subsidiary of WPP, has undergone an official rebranding and is now known simply as Landor. This change marks the end of a five-year strategy in which the company greatly expanded its services in consulting, design, and experience.
In the past few years, Landor has added sonic branding leaders amp, workspace and architectural design experts BDG, and award-winning motion design specialists ManvsMachine to its growing team. At the same time, the company has strengthened its consulting abilities with a fast-growing brand performance practice, expanded its retail experience through a merger with Fitch in 2020, and continued to enhance its brand-led employee experience.
The rebranding effort includes a refreshed brand expression and introduces an ultramarine blue identity, symbolising the transformative power of water and paying homage to the company's origins, founded by Walter Landor on a ferry boat in San Francisco harbor.
“Over the last five years, our business has evolved, and our offer has expanded significantly. We’ve welcomed world-class specialists in sonic, motion and workspace design, and today, most importantly, we have come together as one team with a shared culture. United in our drive to make a positive difference” said Jane Geraghty, Group Global CEO.
“Our new brand charts an ambitious course for our future. We use our new brand colour, the ultramarine blue, to signal the redefining of the brand and design category” said Teemu Suviala, global chief creative officer. “Our design and expression capabilities are now unparalleled. For our own brand, we tapped into brilliant creative minds from around our network, just as we would do for our clients, to create a brand that comes to life in every facet - from visual and verbal to sonic and motion.”