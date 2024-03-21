Lava Mobiles becomes official smartphone partner of Punjab Kings for IPL 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
This collaboration aims to engage cricket-loving fans and enhance brand connection.
Lava Mobiles announces its partnership with Punjab Kings, one of the key franchises of the Indian T20 League (IPL). With this strategic collaboration, Lava Mobiles is now the official smartphone partner of Punjab Kings for the 2024 season.
This alliance marks a significant milestone for both Punjab Kings and Lava Mobiles as they symbolise a journey of determination and perseverance in their respective domains. Lava Mobiles, a name in the Indian mobile handset industry, has continuously demonstrated a commitment to revolutionising the smartphone landscape with its technology and dedication to quality.
"We are excited to partner with Punjab Kings," said Puravansh Maitreya, marketing head, Lava International. "This collaboration is an effort to reach out and connect with our young cricket-loving audience. With this partnership, we aim to leverage the power of cricket to bring fans closer to the action and enhance their engagement with the brand."
The excitement of this partnership is further heightened by the anticipation of Punjab Kings' first match of the season against Delhi Capitals on March 23. As fans await the action on the field, Lava Mobiles and Punjab Kings are poised to captivate audiences with their collaboration, leaving a mark on the world of cricket and technology.