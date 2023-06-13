Lenovo focuses on premium laptop category with its ‘Brave New Art’ campaign

Lenovo India’s marketing team has identified some changes in the consumer behavior in India. “The features available on a device define the kind of demand that we’re seeing for the premium segment now. The consumers are now more mindful of the technology available on their devices when researching for their next laptop. The Indian audience now has a better understanding of what technology on their devices can enable and deliver. These devices act as your window to the world and have become a reflection of your content consumption, content generation, and interaction with the digital space ,” she tells afaqs!.