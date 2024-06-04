Lessons from the MDH-Everest row: Navigating foreign waters and engaging the conscious Indian consumer

Tarunjeet Rattan, managing partner at Nucleus Public Relations opines that the brands need to address the issue head-on. "More silence is only going to hurt them. Ideally, they should have noticed the tide turning and started out earlier, proactively communicating about the credibility of their products. Now when things are at a hilt, they need to be proactive about the very essence that defines their brand and is integral to almost every household in India," she says.