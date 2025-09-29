Libas aims to be the Zara and H&M of India: Nisha Khatri

Homegrown fashion brand Libas is ramping up its investments this festive season as it sets its sights on new horizons. The brand is not only focused on catering to evolving consumer tastes at home but is also charting a path to establish itself as a global Indian fashion powerhouse.

Nisha Khatri, the head of marketing at Libas, says the company aims to establish itself as “the Zara and H&M of India” while also seeking to expand its presence in international markets.

Although Libas currently sells online to customers abroad, the brand has plans to establish physical stores in overseas locations within the next two years, specifically targeting markets such as London, the United States, and Dubai.

Festive strategy and retail expansion

“Festive is the most important part of the year for us; almost 70% of our business comes from this period. But for us, it’s not just a peak sales window; we use it to build lifetime value,” Khatri says.

This season, the company is targeting 30% growth in new customer acquisitions, driven by its omni-channel readiness and robust inventory planning. Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets are a specific focus for Libas, which is investing in localised campaigns, collaborating with regional influencers, and implementing “faster footprinting models” to enhance market penetration.

Libas currently operates between 50 and 60 stores across India and intends to expand to 100 by the end of 2025. This expansion will focus on a significant offline presence in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, complementing its strong digital footprint.

Nisha Khatri, head of marketing at Libas

In a strategic pivot, the company is aiming to fundamentally rebalance its revenue streams between online and offline channels.

Currently, nearly 70% of its revenue is generated online, but offline sales are gaining momentum. “In the next few years, we expect the mix to shift to 50:50 and eventually 70% offline,” says Khatri, outlining the company’s long-term goal for a stronger offline presence.

Festive pricing, Khatri explains, is used strategically to unlock higher lifetime value, rather than engaging in indiscriminate discounting. Repeat customers deliver 2x lifetime value, and the brand’s campaigns are designed to deepen engagement rather than erode margins.

The brand is leveraging first-party data for predictive demand mapping and creating regional festive capsules tailored to local nuances.

Collaboration strategy

Libas has also been shifting its marketing playbook. Instead of celebrity-heavy campaigns, the brand now focuses on community-driven activations, micro-influencers, and partnerships with everyday Indian D2C brands to create immersive experiences.

These collaborations, according to Khatri, foster stronger community connections and brand intimacy.

One of the brand’s flagship IPs is the Purple Day Sale, which has become a biannual retail spectacle. At the last edition in Delhi, Khatri recalls, the brand served free nimbu pani to 5,000 shoppers on day one.

“People start gathering from 7am onwards – we love that madness. But we also know that if thousands of people are coming, you can’t just make them stand in a crowd for hours. You need to give them an experience,” she says.

To engage the crowds, the brand collaborates with local D2C brands such as Jain Shikanji, Sirona, and Blue Tokai and organises live activities including MC-led Q&A sessions, freebies, balloons, and interactive games.

“Every customer who entered the store got a free goodie bag. It’s a level of activation comparable to BBDs or EORs of major marketplaces,” Khatri adds.

For the Onam festival, for instance, the Kochi store featured traditional drumming, local decorations, and food that reflected Kerala’s festive spirit. During the Teej festival, the brand offered ‘Shagun ki mehendi’ for just Re 1.

She believes that these partnerships enable the brand to both entertain and delight its customers, while simultaneously offering a platform for local brands to connect with large and engaged audiences – often for the very first time beyond the stores.

Target audience and product innovation

Khatri reveals that Libas’ target audience includes women aged 18 to 35, yet the brand's appeal also reaches older consumers. It strives to be sufficiently versatile to accommodate everyday wear, festive shopping, and wedding trousseaus. “We’re that one brand where a mother and daughter can shop together,” she says.

The apparel brand also follows an omnichannel strategy, launching collections and offers simultaneously across D2C, marketplaces, quick commerce platforms, and physical stores, ensuring a consistent customer experience.

In line with product innovation, Libas is launching its perfume next month, marking its entry into a new category. “This will be a 360-degree launch, both online and offline, with curated experiences for our customers,” she adds.

With festive sales expected to drive both online and offline growth, Libas is positioning itself as a brand that blends data-driven strategy with cultural storytelling.

“Customers give us their most expensive currency – their time. And we want to ensure that every moment they spend with us, whether in-store or online, feels rewarding,” says Khatri.